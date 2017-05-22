Japan to offer Indian students scholarship worth up to Rs 59 lakhs

New Delhi: With an aim to increase the number of foreign students, Japan has decided to offer scholarships worth up to Rs 59 lakhs to Indian students. Undergraduate students can seek scholarship for Rs 59 lakhs and postgraduate students can seek Rs 42 lakhs scholarship.





Japan Embassy JIC First Secretary Daisuke Kodama said that the students will be exempted from paying tuition fees and will also receive certain amount as monthly allowance by choosing a Japanese higher education institute.



He also added that the major aim was to increase the student count in Japan and foster mutual relations between countries which in turn will lead to good circumstances to conduct research.

Over 1,000 Indian students are presently pursuing their higher education in Japan and the Japanese government is planning to double the number by 2020.

A written examination and an interview will form the basis for selection of students. The written exam will include test on Japanese language and English, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and Biology.

The subject will depend on the choice of the course by the students.

Postgraduate students will be required to submit research proposals and qualify their research work. They will then have to appear for a Japanese and English examination and later an interview.