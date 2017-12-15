Japanese tourist allegedly drugged, robbed in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi: A Japanese tourist was allegedly robbed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.





The accused, identified as Rashid Khan, made the victim intoxicated and robbed his belongings, said the police.





"I met this man in Varanasi, I thought he is a genuine and honest person. So, when he asked me for dinner, I went with him. After that I fell asleep. When I woke up, he was not there neither was my stuff. I don't know what happened to me; I was do dizzy," said the tourist.



He said that he had to leave for Kolkata, which was his final destination in India, but could not go because his passport and visa were also stolen.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sigra Police Station in this regard and an investigation is underway.