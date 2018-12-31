'Japan's involvement in Delhi Metro underlines close ties with India'

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Japan's Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu said on Monday that Japan's involvement in the metro project in India emphatically denotes the mutually complementary and friendly relations existing between New Delhi and Tokyo.

Speaking after the inauguration of Pink Line's Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stretch, Hiramatsu said: "Japan is proud of partnering in the construction of the Delhi Metro, technically and financially, from its very beginning. The support of the Japanese government covers the construction of about 116 km section out of a total of 159 km of the Delhi Metro Phase 3, utilising Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan."

"Last October, during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Japan, I signed and exchanged the notes relating to the provision of an additional ODA loan, amounting to JPY 53.7 billion, approximately Rs 3,500 crore, for the Delhi Metro Phase 3. We have disbursed JPY 276.8 billion, or approximately Rs 18,000 crores so far for the project," he further noted.

Underlining that the Japanese expertise would spur urban development initiatives in India, the Japanese envoy said that its proficiency in infrastructure is recognised as one of the finest urban development models all over the world.

Noting the close partnership of Japan in the Delhi Metro project, Hiramatsu elaborated: "The Japanese principles of safety in project management are being implemented in the Delhi Metro. Oriental Consultants, a premier consultancy firm that specialises in public transport construction management, is securing the safety and efficiency of the construction sites. In addition, Japanese technologies and quality control are also being applied, with Mitsubishi Electric supplying the propulsion system for the rolling stocks, and Mitsui & Co. roped in for rail procurement."

The ambassador underscored that the Japanese government is supporting other metro projects in various Indian cities, such as the Chennai Metro. The ambassador recalled that he signed an agreement amounting to approximately Rs 4,800 crore with special concessional terms for the project.

He further stated that Japan would continue to extend its support to various Metro projects including Phase 4 of Delhi Metro.

"Delhi Metro perfectly exemplifies the longlasting and cooperative relationship between India and Japan. We will continue working together with sincerity and commitment in the years to come," Hiramatsu said.

Earlier in the day, the Lajpat Nagar- Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section of Pink Line was flagged off by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Metro Bhawan Auditorium. The Japanese envoy was also present on the occasion.

Lauding the DMRC for the successful launch, Hiramatsu said that the stretch would considerably ease the connectivity in South Delhi and will also prove to be a catalyst for the environmentally-friendly, transit-oriented, urban development technology, thereby bringing about better access to residential, commercial, and leisure spaces.

The 9.7 km-long corridor that was flagged off has been made operational for commuters from 4:00 pm today. The section will connect Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 through four metro stations -- Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Mayur Vihar 1. (ANI)