Japan's Okura Nikko develops hotel in Bali

[Indonesia], Mar. 15 (ANI): Japan's prestigious hospitality group, Okura Nikko, has developed a resort hotel in Bali based on its rich experience in the hospitality business in Japan.

The Indonesian island of Bali is considered to be one of the most popular island holiday destinations in the world.

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach held a grand opening ceremony at the Bali Island in March.

The new hotel has become another one of the Japanese brand international hotel to join the variety of resort on Bali island.

"Okura Hotels, as well as Nikko hotels, have a deep experience and knowledge of 'Omotenashi', the Japanese hospitality in it. But, it goes much deeper than that. It involves the personal involvement of our employees with the well-being of our guests. Far deeper than just being courteous to our hotel guests," said Marcel P.Van Aelst, CEO, Ofukura Nikko Hotel Management. From taking care of all the small details in the guest's room to the careful arrangement of each item big or small to receiving the guest with a warm smile. This hotel is building a highly valued reputation for hospitality in Bali Island. Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach offers 188 spacious rooms comprising of 18 suites which include a beautiful ocean view decorated in a contemporary Balinese style and is fully-equipped with all types of modern comfort. The hotel is complemented by a selection of bars, an impressive lagoon swimming pool, and a spa. The hotel promises an ideal retreat for its guests while keeping active with the variety of activities that guests can do within the area. "We would like to provide a hospitality that is as warm as the people from Bali. It is a nice compact resort that offers a lot of space for individuals, families, and couples. We will very soon target more of the family market. We already have a kids club but will also have some rooms designed specifically for families" said Jean-Charles Le Coz. "I wanted an international brand. And I believe that the companion of Japanese tradition and the warm hospitality of Bali will create perfect harmony" added Widodo Setiadi.(ANI)