Jashpur, the new skill hub of Chhattisgarh

[India], June 20 (ANI): When we say India is developing, we say it with proof in hand.

The Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh have denied to surrender itself to the Maoists and is gearing up to give it a tough fight.

Pahadi Korwas, one of the most backward tribal groups in the state is getting jobs through skill development. The Pradhanmantri Skill Development programme has become the new lifeline for these tribals.

The girls and boys who were involved in agriculture or domestic works are now working in metro cities with the help of this skill development programme.

The boys of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur are getting special training to become security guard officers and the girls are becoming firefighters. These tribals are now earning Rs. 15,000 to 20,000 per month. Talking to ANI, the aspirants of the Skill Development programme specially thanked Jashpur Collector Dr. Priyanka Shukla who has made tremendous efforts for the upliftment of these tribals. Jashpur Collector Dr. Shukla said, "Till now, we have linked more than 10,000 youngsters to skill which is the highest in state". "Our special livelihood college for security guards which has trained and placed more than 500 candidates by now which is biggest achievement ever. Many women post marriage attended skill development training with their children and have been placed too in local centres," she further said. Jashpur District lies in the north-eastern corner of the state of Chhattisgarh adjoining the borders of Jharkhand and Odisha. Most of the people living in Jashpur district are tribals including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) Pahadi Korwas. The people of Jashpur are dependent on agriculture and labour to fulfill their daily needs. However, the silver lining of the skill development programme has given them a new direction.(ANI)