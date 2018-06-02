'Jat, non-Jat people can jointly wipe off BJP'

[India], June 02 (ANI): All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) leader Yashpal Malik on Saturday claimed that if Jat and non-Jat people got together, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments could be overpowered across the country.

In an interview to ANI, Malik said, "We will boycott them (BJP) in the upcoming elections and spread the message to other states where elections are to be held. Like Hindus and Muslims came together in Kairana and Noorupur, if Jat and non-Jat people get together, they (BJP) will be wiped off from everywhere."

The AIJASS leader also threatened the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government of holding protests and hindering the state government's functioning if their demands were not met. "We have passed a resolution. If our demands aren't fulfilled by 15 August, we will stage protests at the same place where the Haryana chief minister or his ministers will hold a rally. We will not let the government function," he said. The Jats have been demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions at both central and state levels, and have held protests for the same time and again. The Haryana government had recently given its nod to the withdrawal of 70 FIRs registered against those involved in agitations in Feb 2016; which had turned violent and left 31 people dead and several others injured. The decision was announced after Chief Minister Khattar, Union Minister Birender Singh, and senior BJP leader Anil Jain held a five-hour-long meeting with a Jat delegation, led by Malik, in the national capital. (ANI)