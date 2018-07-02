Jat reservation: 51 charged with sedition, rioting for violence at Capt Abhimanyu's house

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 51 persons accusing them of attacking the residence Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu Singh during the 2016 Jat agitation.

The CBI has also slapped sections of rioting, sedition, and attempt to murder on the accused in the charge sheet.

The CBI took over the probe on the request of the Haryana government and consequent orders from the Centre.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Violence during the Jat agitation in Haryana, in February 2016, claimed lives of 30 people and injured around 200 others. Government and private property worth hundreds of crores was damaged.

The agitation had caused widespread disruption in the state during the protests as a result of violence caused by the protestors. The protesters sought inclusion of their caste in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, which would make them eligible for affirmative action benefits. In February this year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with the violence, which broke out during a Jat quota agitation in February 2016. (ANI)