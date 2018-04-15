Javadekar accuses AAP of defaming BJP

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused the Aam Admi Party (AAP) of trying to defame the BJP by inciting violence while purporting themselves as BJP workers.

"Yesterday I saw on a channel that on Sri Ram Navmi, some saffron clad people gathered outside a Delhi Mosque with swords and raising slogans like 'Jai shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki jai', were revealed to be AAP members. It is a clear attempt to defame BJP and vitiate atmosphere," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference here.

"Since they can't confront BJP in elections, they are using such underhand means," he added. It is notable that Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar's Bhagalpur were marred by communal clashes, and the son of Union minister Ashwini Choubey, Arijit Shashwat was indicted after a procession that comprised of workers from the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal, and led by Shashwat was alleged to have triggered the violence. Shashwat was arrested and later, let off on a bail. (ANI)