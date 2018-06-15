Javadekar calls Bukhari murder a 'cowardly act'

[India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday condemned the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and termed it a 'cowardly attack by terrorists'.

Expressing concern over the incident, Javadekar further assured that such attacks will be contained.

"I'm saddened by the death of Shujaat Bukhari. This is a cowardly attack by terrorists. We condemn this criminal attack by them. We are also working for the people of country and for the freedom of press," Javadekar told media here.

The veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar on Thursday. The incident has drawn a huge outrage in the Valley with many calling it an attack on the "peace and the peace process" in the Kashmir valley. The noted journalist was going to break his Ramzan fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the incident occurred. The police have taken one of the suspects in its custody. (ANI)