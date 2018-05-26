Javadekar congratulates students who cleared CBSE class 12 exam

[India], May 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Saturday congratulated students who passed the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) class XII exams.

The Minister also advised those students who did not do well to not lose heart and work hard to succeed.

"I congratulate all those who succeeded. Those who did not succeed, I give them my best wishes because they should not lose heart. This is a temporary setback and they will put in more effort and succeed," Javadekar said.

Javadekar said that even the government and government-aided schools have scored more than the average result which shows that the such schools are improving. "I am very happy for Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya. Even government and government-aided schools have scored more than the average result. It is really a landmark moment. The quality of government schools is improving and it's a good news for everyone," he added. The CBSE has announced its results today with the overall pass percentage of 83.01 percent. The top three regions were Thiruvananthapuram with 97.32 percent, Chennai 93.87 percent, and Delhi with 89 percent. Meghna Srivastava, from Ghaziabad, became the national topper with 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra from Ghaziabad secured the second position with 498. A. Vijay Ganesh from Kerala topped the differently able category with a score of 492. Pooja Kumari of Dehradun secured the second position with 489 and, Lavanya Jha of Delhi came third with 487. A total of 11,84,386 students were registered out of which 11,06,772 appeared across 4145 centers. (ANI)