Javadekar grants 7 days leave to primary teachers for conference

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has granted seven days' leave to primary teachers to attend Akhil Bharatiya Prathamik Shikshak Mahasangam in Panaji, Goa, which will be held on February 4-11.

Lok Sabha MP from Palgarh Rajendra Gavit, Shivajirao Patil, president of All Teachers' Union and Rajaram Varute, president of Maharashtra wing, All India Teachers' Union, on Wednesday met Javadekar at his residence where the minister agreed to their request for granting leave to primary teachers.

Patil said: "The seven days long conference will focus on digital education and how to adopt new techniques in teaching medium. The Minister has granted seven days leave to the primary teachers so that they can attain the conference." Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the conference which is likely to be attended by nearly two lakh teachers. (ANI)