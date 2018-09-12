Javadekar launches PM Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in Telugu

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the Telugu version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book, "Exam Warriors".

Speaking at the launch of the book here, Javadekar said "No other Prime Minister in the world has ever written a book about exams. Every year crores of students give examinations. These exams not only cause stress to students but parents as well. This book has been translated into 14 languages."

The Union Minister also read out tips given in the book and appealed to students to celebrate exams as festivals, not be afraid of exams, revise their lessons daily, become a warrior, not a worrier, and understand that knowledge is permanent.

The book also suggested that students should compete with themselves and not others to become better, and touched upon time management and its importance, and the use of technology. "Modi Ji has written this book especially for students, so every student should read this book and get inspired by it," added Javadekar. The Human Resources Development Minister had launched Prime Minister Modi's 'Exam Warriors' in February this year, aimed at helping students to prepare to face the difficulties ahead of their exams. The 208-page book was released in Odia in August this year. (ANI)