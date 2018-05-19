Javadekar mocks Rahul Gandhi for claiming victory

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party took on Rahul Gandhis comments in the wake of BS Yeddyurappas resignation as Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, calling some of the Congress presidents statements laughable and derogatory.

An alliance between the Congress and The Janata Dal-Secular is set to form the government in the state after the BJP leaders resignation ahead of a Supreme Court-ordered trust vote in the Karnataka assembly.

This is the most opportunistic alliance youve seen, BJP spokesperson and Human Resource development minister minister Union minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi (Congress president)?made derogatory remarks about HD Deve Gowda (JD-S chief), called it the B-team of BJP. Arent they now the B team of Congress?

Javadekar also said the Congress-JD-S alliance was not based on ideology and alleged there was a deal between the two parties to ignore each others corruption. He hit out at Gandhi for saying at a press conference that the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were subverting the institutions of the country. It is the Congress that is subverting the judiciary and the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi claims the Congress has defeated the BJP is laughable, because the Congress has actually lost out. They have been reduced to 78 seats, Javadekar said.