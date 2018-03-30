Javadekar seeks students' help in making exams leakproof

[India], Mar 30 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday asked the students across the country to find an effective solution to prevent examination paper leaks in future.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Smart India Hackathon 2018 held at Delhi, the Union Minister said that he is facing a challenge to solve the issue of paper leaks.

"Today I am facing the problem of the paper leaks. How to solve it, that's a challenge. I am throwing this challenge to students. It's an open innovation challenge and even after this hackathon is over people can give us suggestions," he said.

The Union Minister further said that our country should improve its specialisations and the present generation can do it. "Hackathon also consists of hardware parts and hardware is where we are lacking. We are today importing tremendous hardware every year from all over the world. Small countries like Taiwan have earned specialisation through innovation, we must fill that gap and this generation can do that," Prakash Javadekar added. Earlier in the day, the Delhi police interrogated over 30 people, including students and teachers of private coaching centres, in connection with the question paper leaks, who seized over a dozen mobile phones from them. Ever since the papers were leaked, scores of students have taken to mass-protesting to express their dissatisfaction over the poor governance and the CBSE re-examination decision. On Wednesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed after the CBSE registered two cases with the Crime Branch. The papers of class XII Economics, held on March 26, and class X Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination. ( ANI)