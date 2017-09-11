Javadekar takes cognizance of SC notice in Ryan murder case

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that he will take due cognizance of Supreme Court's notice in connection with the murder case of a seven-year-old at the Ryan International School in Gurugram and chalk out a better solution.

Javadekar said that his ministry will file an adequate answer in the regard.

"Will definitely give reply to Supreme Court. We will arrive at a better solution by talking to everybody," Javadekar said.

The apex court, earlier in the day, while taking cognizance of a petition in connection with the murder of seven-year-old Pradhyuman Thakur, issued a notice to the Centre, Haryana Government, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) and concerned parties, seeking a report within three weeks. Highlighting that schools have gone scott-free despite security lapses, victim's lawyer S.K. Tikriwal urged that a tribunal be formed under the supervision of the top court in order to place accountability and ensure timely action in such cases. Further, the lawyer also pressed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation in the matter. (ANI)