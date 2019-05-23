Javadekar terms BJP's lead in LS Polls as 'pro-incumbency, positive' vote

[India], May 23 (ANI): Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday termed BJP's humongous lead in the Lok Sabha election results trends as "pro-incumbency and positive" vote by the people of the country.

Talking to ANI Javadekar said, "This is a big victory of people as they believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have voted for security and development of the country. This is a pro-incumbency and positive vote."

"The Congress party has become ideologically bankrupt and they got away from the people and that is why this sort of result has come for the grand old party," Javadekar said while replying to Congress' dismal performance in the general elections.

As BJP led in 300 Lok Sabha seats and was set to form the government at the Centre for the second time along with its NDA allies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed it as a win for India. "Sabka Saath + Sabka Vikas + Sabka Vishwas = Vijayi Bharat. Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #Vijayi Bharat," PM Modi tweeted earlier today. (ANI)