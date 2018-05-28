Jawan, civilian killed as terrorists attack army camp in J-K

Srinagar: An army jawan and a civilian were killed last night when terrorists attacked an army camp in insurgency-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.

Militants fired at a camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles in Kakapor area which was returned, triggering a brief encounter. A civilian was also injured in the firing exchanges, police said.

The civilian identified as Bilal Ahmad Ganai, taxi driver by profession, later succumbed to critical injuries, it added. Taking advantage of darkness, the militants escaped.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district. They said the fire was retaliated by the army personnel. This is the first terror strike by terrorists after the Centre announced cessation of operations during the holy month of Ramzan.