Jaya Bachchan better politician than Naresh Aggarwal: Amar Singh

[India], March 7 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Wednesday called Jaya Bachchan a loyal leader and said that she deserves to be the Samajwadi Party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Bachchan has been chosen over Naresh Agrawal who has served as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Hardoi constituency seven times.

Singh said, "Naresh Aggarwal has joined many parties. He started his career in Congress. He was member of cabinet of Rajnath Singh. Then intermittently he was in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and then in came in Samajwadi Party. He is widely experienced."

"So far Jaya Bachchan is concerned, she was consistently loyal to the Samajwadi Party and to the party's system. She has been loyal to the hierarchy of the SP. So she has proven to be a better politician than Naresh Aggarwal," he added. Bachchan is a three-time MP, and was first elected to the Upper House by the Samajwadi Party in 2004 till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 and was re-elected in 2012 for the third term. Her third term comes to an end on April 3. Rajya Sabha elections for 10 Uttar Pradesh seats are scheduled for March 23. (ANI)