Jaya Bachchan refuses to comment on Naresh Agarwal

[India] March 13 (ANI): Film actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday refused to comment on her party's former colleague Naresh Agarwal, who termed her as a 'mere film dancer'

When reporters asked for her reaction on Agarwal's comments, Jaya said, "I am a stubborn lady, I will not answer."

Former SP leader Agarwal on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his MLA son Nitin Agarwal and supporters.

Agarwal also found him in the midst of a controversy over his remarks on Jaya Bachchan.

Agarwal said he was being neglected in the SP and was hurt when instead of him, the party gave the ticket to Jaya Bachchan "who used to dance in films'. "My stature has been equated with that of a mere film actress. Just because she could dance and act in films, my candidature (to Rajya Sabha) has been sacrificed for her. I haven't taken it kindly," Agarwal said. Two prominent women leaders of the BJP cornered Agarwal for his comments. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter on Monday and said, "Naresh Agrawal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable." Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said when a woman's honour is challenged, "we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics".(ANI)