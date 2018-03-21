Jayalalithaa refused to go to hospital, Sasikala claims in affidavit

Chennai: Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala has said that the former Tamil Nadu CM did not pay heed to advice and refused to go to the hospital. In an affidavit filed, Sasikala disclosed that Jayalalithaa indicated she was unwell.

Sasikala has filed an affidavit before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission which details the day when Jayalalithaa was rushed to the hospital, a report by The Hindu said.

The 55-page affidavit states that after Jayalalithaa collapsed at her Poes Garden restaurant, she was rushed to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, Jayalalithaa regained consciousness and asked where is she being taken.

Sasikala has also claimed that Jayalalithaa's health deteriorated due to her conviction in the disproportionate assets case in September 2014. The mental stress had adverse effects on Jayalalithaa's health, Sasikala stated in the affidavit. In the affidavit, Sasikala has claimed that Jayalalithaa's health started deteriorating due to high blood sugar levels in September 2016. Her mobility was also affected due to high blood sugar. Sasikala has also provided the court with a list of 20 doctors who treated Jayalalithaa between November 2014 to September 2016. The report says that Sasikala's legal team wants the doctors to testify before the Commission. It was earlier being alleged that nobody was allowed to see Jayalalithaa during this time. Sasikala in her affidavit has stated that former Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had met her on October 22, 2016. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and M Thambi Durai and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar also saw Jayalalithaa sometime around September 22-27, 2016. On October 22, 2016, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao saw Akka through a glass partition. Akka saw the Governor and raised her hand. The Governor has described this interaction in his book Those Eventful Days. After this, the Governor met me too, states Sasikalas affidavit. Sasikala has also claimed that Jayalalithaa's videos were taken with her permission. Four videos have been submitted to the Commission. The videos were an effort to document her health, Sasikala has stated in the affidavit.