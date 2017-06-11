Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa barred from entering Poes Garden residence

Chennai: Tension prevailed outside the Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa here on Sunday as her niece J. Deepa said she was prevented from entering the premises by supporters of AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran.





She alleged that "goons" at the late AIADMK leader's residence beat her up her as well as her security guards.





Deepa told the media that she had gone to Jayalalithaa's residence at her brother J. Deepak's invitation.



She accused her brother as well as Jayalalithaa's close associate V.K. Sasikala, now General Secretary of an AIADMK faction, of having conspired to kill her aunt.

According to Deepa, she would approach the court to claim her rights over Jayalalithaa's residence, where Sasikala continues to live after Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year.

Deepa said she has sought time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to explain the situation to him.