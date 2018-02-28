Jayendra Saraswathi, the Kanchi seer who courted controversies

(Image tweeted by Facebook/Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Saraswati)

He was admitted to the hosptial on 28 February early morning after complaints of breathing difficulties. The hospital and Mutt sources confirmed his demise.





Sri Jayendra's body has been kept at the Kamakoti Peetam for people to pay the last respects.





The Kanchi Mutt runs sevreal schools, eye clinics and hospitals and other public welfare institutions which are religious focused.





Jayendra Saraswathi succeeded the late Maha Swami Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi at Kanchi Math in 1994. He will now be succeeded by Vijayendra Saraswathi, who is all set to become the 70th Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.





Born on July 18, 1935 as Subramania Mahadeva Iyer, Jayendra is considered to be as one of most influential spiritual leaders of his time. He came to spotlight when he was barley 19 years old for commenting on matters related to Hindu religion in India, inlcuding the Ayodhya dispute.





He was arrested in 2004 for the sensational murder of Sankararaman, the then manager of Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram. Sankararaman was reported to have had differences with Jayendra Saraswathi and had left the Math.





Sankararaman had also reportedly sent a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment deparment with details of alleged financial irregularities in the Kanchi Math. He had also later claimed threats to his life through anonymous calls.





Later In 2013, the holy man Kanchi Shankaracharya along with his junior was acquitted of all charges in case related to murder of Kancheepuram Varadaraj temple manager Sankararam in 2004.

Earlier in 1987, Sri Jayendra went missing for three days. He was later found at Thala Cauvery, the origin of the Cauvery river, in Karnataka. The Kanchi seer has till date not given any explanation for his missing act.