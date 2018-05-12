JD-S expects possibility of forming government, says Deve Gowda

Hassan: Just after casting his vote, Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday said that his party expects a possibility of forming the government.





Gowda cast his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district. His wife Chennamma Deve Gowda, son HD Revanna and other family members were also present along with him.