JD-S workers protest against BJP outside K'taka Governor house

[India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the high drama over the formation of government in Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) workers on Wednesday staged a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala residence in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Congress- JD(S) alliance submitted relevant documents to the Karnataka Governor stating that they have a majority to form a government in the state.

The chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, HD Kumaraswamy told reporters, "We have submitted the necessary documents which show that we have the numbers required to form the government. He (Governor of Karnataka) promised he will consider according to the Constitution."

Earlier in the day, signatures of JD(S) and Congress MLAs were taken in support of Kumaraswamy, which was to be submitted before the Governor. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)