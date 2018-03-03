JD (U) extends support to BJP to form government in Nagaland

Kohima: The Nagaland faction of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) on Saturday announced its decision to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the formation of a stable government in the state.

The party stated that the decision was taken after a serious consideration of the current verdict of the declared results of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, and also to safeguard the interest of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Tongpang Ozukum, an independent candidate also submitted his letter of support to the BJP here.

Independent candidate Tongpang Ozukum submits his letter of support to BJP in Kohima #NagalandElection2018 pic.twitter.com/FjUliF2dA7 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 As per the latest results posted by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has won ten seats and leading in one, while its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), has won 15 seats and is leading in one. Meanwhile, the ruling Naga Peoples Front (NPF) has won 25 seats and is leading in two, while its partner, the National People's Party (NPP) has won one seat and is leading in one.