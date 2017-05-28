JD (U) hails Nitish, PM meet

[India], May 28 (ANI): Hailing the meeting between Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday asserted that it was the duty of the Bihar Chief Minister to be present for the gathering as it was an honour.

"A relation between the Chief Minister with the Prime Minister is totally professional and so was his visit which was professional as well as confidential where no one should comment on it. We are proud and happy that Nitish ji had also met Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth. It was the Chief Minister's duty to be present on being invited," JD (U) leader Ali Anwar told ANI.

Echoing similar views, another JD (U) leader K. C. Tyagi stated that if opposition wants to comment on it they are free to do so. "Nitish ji had made himself very clear before he could meet Prime Minister Modi stating that it is a political visit. If others want to comment on it then we cannot hold or stop them. Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Modi only after attending a lunch hosted by him for his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth. It is a proud moment for all of us," he added. The Bihar Chief Minister yesterday met Prime Minister Modi in the capital, a day after he skipped the luncheon meeting organised by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the opposition leaders. "The chief minister of Bihar, Shri @NitishKumar met PM Shri @narendramodi in New Delhi today," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. Kumar earlier did not attend a luncheon hosted by Gandhi and instead deputed senior JD (U) leader Sharad Yadav. Gandhi had organised a luncheon meeting, which was attended by the leaders of 17 parties, as part of efforts to forge an opposition unity particularly in the context of upcoming presidential polls. (ANI)