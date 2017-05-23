JD (U), Left irked with Centre over laurels for Major Gogoi

[India], May 23 (ANI): Asserting that Major Gogoi's `non-violent` measures against stone pelters in Jammu and Kashmir will only aggravate the situation in the valley, Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said that the need of the hour is to build the confidence of Kashmiris.

D. Raja told ANI, "Army must not react this way. We should be sensitive towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This kind of action will further deteriorate the situation in the state".

Resonating similar views, Janata Dal United (JD(U)) leader Sharad Yadav asserted that the army is for fighting with the people from outside not within.

"Situation in Kashmir is critical. Any step should have been taken after findings of the probe. This act will only deteriorate the situation in the valley," Yadav told ANI. Yesterday, Major Gogoi, the Army officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep as a 'human shield' against a stone-pelting mob in Jammu and Kashmir, was awarded by Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service till now in counter-insurgency operations in the state. He has been performing his counter insurgency duties for more than a year with the 53 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. Gogoi belongs to the Army Supply Corps of the Indian Army. Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video, shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam Sector. The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the army's action while the other commended their ingenuity. The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation. While awarding the officer, all factors including notable performance of the officer and overall emerging indicators of the Court of Inquiry have been well-considered. (ANI)