JD (U) rubbishes Bihar 'topper scam'

[India] June 2 (ANI): Branding the Bihar topper scam news as utter rubbish, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said the news is being used by certain outlets in the media for the sheer purpose of sensationalism.

"A channel, in order to produce sensation has spread this news. I am shocked that rest of the media followed the lead without any research. Singing is an optional subject and it has nothing to do with the person being a topper," JD-U leader Ajay Alok told ANI.

However, another JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi said that a probe is underway and the Education Secretary has been immediately removed.

"All those involved in the matter will not be spared. There are a few faults in the education system but that doesn't only imply to Bihar but the entire country," he added. After Bihar Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar failed to show any of his academic prowess raising speculation of yet another topper scam in the state, the Bihar School Exam Board Chairman Anand Kishore on Thursday gave a clean chit to the former while saying that no one can raise question on his merit. Where around 65 percent of the students failed the Bihar board, Ganesh Kumar topped from the Arts stream. He secured 65 out of 70 marks in the Practical examinations of Music and 18 out of 30 in the theory. He has secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi. However, a meeting with him gives a different picture. Ganesh even failed to answer basic questions related to the subjects in which he secured the highest mark. When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he seemed unable to play anything in tune. Last year, scam in the Bihar Board was revealed after topper Ruby Rai secured who secured 444, marks out of 500 in the arts stream was not even bale to answer some of the basic questions related to her subjects in which she passed in. (ANI)