JD (U) to discuss support for Kovind tomorrow

[India] June 20 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of senior Janata Dal (United) leaders on Wednesday to discuss extension of support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday announced Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind would be the government's candidate for the country's top post.

After this announcement, Nitish had met Kovind at Raj Bhawan in Patna and extended his wishes.

Though Nitish expressed happiness that the Bihar Governor would be the NDA's candidate for the President elections, he said a detailed discussion would be held on the matter within the JD(U). Nitish also said that "I had a word with Laluji and Sonia Gandhi, and there will be discussion on this. I have told them about my views". It is likely that the JD (U) leaders would be deliberating upon all the pros and cons of the latest development for the July 17 Presidential polls. JD (U) has been a part of the opposition's joint initiative on the presidential elections. The opposition is against Kovind's name being finalised for the post of president on grounds that they were not consulted prior to the announcement. The Shiv Sena, an ally of the NDA, also alleged that Kovind's name was not discussed. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17. President Pranab Mukherjee will demit office on July 24. (ANI)