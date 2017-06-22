JD-U's support to Ram Nath Kovind won't impact alliance: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: The JD-U's decision to support NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will not have any impact on Bihar's ruling alliance, Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Thursday.





Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended his party's support to Kovind. This was widely seen as a setback to the unity among the state's ruling alliance -- Janata Dal-United, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress.





Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, refuted reports of cracks in the alliance. He told the media: "The Grand Alliance will continue in Bihar."



Reacting to RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's harsh reaction to the JD-U's support to Kovind, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "The Grand Alliance will not be impacted easily by whatever anybody has to say."

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is the RJD Vice President and considered close to Lalu Prasad.