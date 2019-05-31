JD(U) opts out Modi Cabinet, not a big issue, says Nitish Kumar

The JD(U) on Thursday decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said after a meeting of party leaders.

Kumar, who later attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar in the recently concluded Lok Sabha, while BJP bagged 17. Despite being a part of the National Democratic Alliance, the party was also not part of the last central government. The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. (ANI)