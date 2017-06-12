JEE 2017: Nagaland lad emerges topper in North-East

[India], June 12 (ANI): Saurab Jain, a 19 year old Dimapur lad, secured 735 rank among 2 lakh students from the country, in the all India IIT- Joint Entrance Exam (advanced) 2017 scoring 98 in Mathematics, 80 in Physics and 93 in Chemistry.

Saurab was able to achieve this feat by devoting 10 to 12 hours of his time in two years into studies.

The 19-year old, who does not own a smart phone and has not been active on social networking sites for almost two years, said that the feat was achieved with some sacrifices.

His father Ashok is a small time businessman. However, the support, guidance and motivation from his family members was creditable. Saurab is now aspiring for any of the top-3 IITs with branch Computer Science. "Making my parents proud was not easy, but consistency and complete dedication towards my aim, made it possible" Saurab said. According to him, practice makes a man perfect and one needs to be focused towards the goal in order to crack IIT JEE Entrance Exams. He said that the preparation of the exam was to clear the concept and each and every doubt which comes to the mind and the best way to achieve this is by practicing more and more number of questions. "According to me, education from school is not completely sufficient and coaching classes are essential for success." Saurab said. IIT-JEE Advanced examinations 2017, which was held in the month of May, drew around 12 lakh aspirants out of which 2 lakh students were selected. The results declared on Sunday saw 36,000 students made it through the IIT-JEE (advanced) with Dimapur boy Saurab Jain ranking 735 in all India rank in the general category. (ANI)