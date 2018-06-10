JEE Advance result 2018: Panchkula boy all India topper

[India] Jun 10(ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Sunday declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018.

Panchkula's Pranav Goyal secured the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) with 337 marks out of 360 marks.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "I am extremely happy and now I finally feel that the aim in my life has been achieved. I would suggest the aspirants to focus on their work. I had always aimed to top the exam."

The second position was bagged by Kota's Sahil Jain while Kailash Gupta from New Delhi got the third position. Kota's Meenal Parakh is the top-ranked female with CRL 6 by obtaining 318 marks out of 360 marks.

A total of 155158 candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced which was held on May 20 this year, out of which 18138 candidates have qualified. This is 1.6 times more than the number of seats that are being offered. This year 11279 seats are being offered in the IITs, out of which 800 supernumerary seats have been created specifically for female candidates in the IITs in order to improve the gender balance as per directives of the Ministry of Human Resource Development(MHRD). (ANI)