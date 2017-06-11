JEE Advanced topper Sarvesh gives credit to parents, teacher

[India] June 11 (ANI): Panchkula's Sarvesh Mehtani, who secured the All India Rank (AIR) - I in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017, gives credit to his partents and teachers for his outstanding achievement.

Talking to ANI, Mehtani said parents' support is the most important thing for a person to achieve something.

"I studied for five hours besides my schooling and coaching hours. On a holiday, I studied for eight hours. I would say that the support of the parents is very important for a person to achieve anything. I would like to give credit to my parents and my teachers for my result. I believe that practical examination gives a good knowledge about the examination," Mehtani said.

Mehtani also said he was motivated to take the exam as he wanted to study in one of the top engineering colleges in the country Expressing happiness on their son's achievement, Sarvesh's father said "focus can make anyone achieve whatever they want to." His mother called it the "best day of her life." IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results were declared on the official website of the engineering entrance exam jeeadv.ac.in. on Sunday at 10.00 a.m. At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21. Candidates, who cleared the JEE (Main) or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced). Debaditya Pramanik from Kolkata emerged as the topper in the eastern region with an All India Rank of 38. Suraj Yadav from Haryana's Mahendragarh is the All India 5th rank holder. Rachit Bansal of Chandigarh has secured 9th AIR in JEE Advanced. On the basis of JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics. (ANI)