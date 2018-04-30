JEE main result 2018: How to check results on jeemain.nic.in

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2018 result will be declared today by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE 2018 can check the official website to know more about their results. The results are likely to be declared today at 11 AM on the official website jeemain.nic.in.

This year, JEE Mains Computer Based Online examination was held on April 15 and 16 and the offline mode Paper examination was conducted on April 8. Candidates who successfully clear the JEE mains 2018 examination will be able to appear for the JEE Advance 2018 Examination that is set to take place on May 20. The entire JEE (Advanced) 2018 Examination will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode.

Nearly 10.43 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE 2018 this year. CBSE declared the answer keys for Joint Entrance Examination 2018 on April 24. Candidates are advised to check the website frequently as the results may declare at any time. Earlier it was announced that the JEE Result 2018 was to be declared today at 11 AM. But CBSE Board decided to declare the results at 1 PM. So candidates and parents are advised to check the official website to know more about their results. Steps to Check JEE Mains Results 2018 1. Log on to the official website jeemain.nic.in 2. Click on the link "JEE Mains Results 2018" 3. Enter the details like Register Number, Date of Birth in the space provided 4. Click on the submit button 5. The results will be displayed on the screen 6. Download it or take printouts for future reference