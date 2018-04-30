JEE Main result out, Andhra boy tops exam

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result of Paper I and formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE).

The result was declared on the official CBSE results portal.

Out of 11, 35,084 students who registered this year for the examination, a total of 2, 31,024 have qualified.

The offline paper was conducted on April 8, while the online examination was conducted on April 15 and 16.

Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh was declared the topper, KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli, also from the same state, bagged the second position while the third rank was secured by Rajasthan's Parth Laturia. JEE Advanced exam will be held on May 20. (ANI)