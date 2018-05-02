Jeet Ram to be Congress candidate for Tharali seat in Uttarakhand

[India], May 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday announced former MLA and Dr Jeet Ram as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Tharali (SC) Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand.

Former MLA Ram represented Tharali in 2012 but had lost the election to the BJP candidate in 2017.

The polling will be held on May 28 followed by the counting of votes on May 31.

The May 28 by-poll for the reserved constituency in Chamoli district is being held to fill a vacancy caused by the death in February of sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah. (ANI)