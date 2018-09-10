Jehanabad's DM refutes toddler's death during Bharat Bandh

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The District Magistrate of Jehanabad, Alok Ranjan Ghosh on Monday rebuffed the reports claiming that the two-year-old girl died on way to a hospital during Bharat Bandh protests in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate said, "The father of the two-year-old girl told us that she was critical since last night only. When they were taking her to the hospital today morning, she died midway. There is no direct correlation with Bharat Bandh but generally, during a Bandh, the frequency of vehicles is less. This may have caused little inconvenience. However, the family of the deceased said that ambulance wasn't stopped due to Bharat Bandh."

Earlier, reports emerged that the child died after the ambulance carrying her got stuck in jam due to Bharat Bandh protest. She was being taken to Bihar's Jehanabad civil hospital. Jehanabad Sub-divisional Officer Paritosh Kumar, while speaking to ANI, also rubbished the report of and said, "The death of the child is not related to bandh or traffic jam, the relatives had left late from their home (for the hospital)." The Opposition parties-led by the Congress called a nationwide strike today over rising fuel prices and depreciating value of the Indian Rupee against US dollar. The Congress party along with other Opposition parties called a nationwide strike across the country to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel and the falling value of the rupee against the US dollar (ANI)