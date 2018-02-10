JeM behind Sunjwan army camp attack

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): The terrorist attack in Sunjwan army camp which killed two Army personnel and two terrorists was masterminded by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), said a Defence spokesperson on Saturday.

"Search of their (terrorists) belongings confirmed them to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed. So far, JCO and 1 NCO both belonging to Jammu and Kashmir have been martyred and 9 others are injured. Two of them being critical. Operations will continue till all terrorists are apprehended or killed," he told media.

The Defence official said that two terrorists have been neutralised by the Army in the ongoing operation. "As part of the ongoing operation in Sunjwan, the Army has killed two heavily armed terrorists. The terrorists were wearing combat uniforms carrying AK 56 assault rifle, the large amount of ammunition and hand grenades," he added. Meanwhile, in wake of the attack Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid and other security forces in Jammu. Two security personnel -- Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary and Subedar Mohd. Ashraf Mir -- were also killed in the attack. Col Rohit Solanki, 6 Mahar (Officiating CO), Havildar Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Bahdur Singh, and Neha, daughter of Subedar Madan Lal Choudhary were injured in the attack. Following the attack, the district administration asked the schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain shut. (ANI)