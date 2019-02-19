JeM chief already sitting in Pak, what proof Imran Khan wants: Capt Amarinder Singh

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is already sitting in Pakistan, and what proof does Imran Khan want, said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday.

“What more proof does he want? JeM chief Masood Azhar is sitting there. Will they accept when we show them bodies of the terrorists killed by our forces? So what kind of a statement is this? The whole world knows the truth,” he said while speaking to media persons.

Chief Minister Singh, who was responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement seeking “actionable evidence” about Islamabad’s links to Pulwama terror attack, said: “If even one of our jawans is martyred, we should kill two of theirs (Pakistan). This is the only language they will understand. We've already said that whatever steps the government takes, we will support.”

Shortly after Imran Khan's statement, Amarinder Singh took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur & masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know, we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk.” As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Awantipora area of Pulwama last week. Khan, in the televised address, said that Pakistan is ready to discuss terrorism, which, he said, is a “problem for the entire region.” Noting that the Indian media and politicians were talking about “revenge” in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, Khan said, “If you think of attacking Pakistan, Pakistan will not think but retaliate.” At the same time, he added: “But where will it lead to? It is in the hands of humans to start a war but to end a war is not in the hands of the humans.” (ANI)