Jet airways cockpit brawl: DGCA suspends license of both pilots

[India] January 23 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended the licenses of two pilots of Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight 9W-119 for five years for endangering the safety of aircraft operations.

On January 1, 2018, the commander of the flight came out of the cockpit about one hour before the touchdown complaining of being physically harassed by the co-pilot.

Soon after, the co-pilot also came out leaving the cockpit unattended thereby jeopardising the safety of aircraft operations.

The DGCA conducted an investigation the matter. Keeping in view serious safety lapses endangering the safety of aircraft operations, the DGCA suspended the privileges of license of both the involved pilots for a period of five years. (ANI)