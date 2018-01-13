Jet Airways flight gets delayed due to 'mandatory checks' at Paris airport

[France], Jan. 13 (ANI): For a brief period, the passengers of Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight were left stranded at the Paris airport on Saturday due to "mandatory checks" undertaken by the local security authorities.

The passengers were reportedly made to deboard the flight just before the take-off as the security staff searched the plane.

The official statement from the airline stated only "mandatory checks" as the reason for the delay.

"Jet Airways flight 9W 123 from Paris to Mumbai of January 13, 2018 was rescheduled owing to mandatory checks at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport by local security authorities," the airline said in a statement.

Following the necessary checks, the flight with 344 guests and 15 crew members departed at 1253 hrs. local time (5:23 am IST). According to the statement, guests were duly informed about the delay. (ANI)