Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing at Indore, passengers safe

[India], Sept 30 (ANI) A Jet Airways flight from Hyderabad to Indore with 96 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Indore Airport due to a technical glitch in the engine.

After the flight landed, all passengers were safely deplaned, the Airline said in a statement.

"Jet Airways' flight 9W 955, Hyderabad to Indore of 30th September 2018, made an emergency landing at Indore. The B737 aircraft with 96 guests and 7 crew landed safely and all were successfully deplaned," the statement read.

The airline has informed the authorities of the event and Jet Airways' engineering teams are inspecting the aircraft. (ANI)