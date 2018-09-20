Jet Airways row: Passengers are now stable, say doctors

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): The condition of the passengers, who suffered ear pain and nose-bleed on board Jet Airways flight due to loss of cabin pressure on Thursday morning, is now stable, according doctors.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Operating Officer of Nanawati hospital Rajendra Patenkar said, "A proper treatment has been given to all the patients and all of them are hemodynamically stable. A proper medication has been prescribed to all of them and there is no need to admit them in the hospital."

Another doctor Amol Patel, who treated the passengers, told ANI, "The hospital received around five patients between 11 am to 12 noon today. Most of them suffered a Barotrauma because of the loss of pressure in the cabin leading to nose and ear bleeding." Over 30 passengers of Mumbai-Jaipur flight suffered ear pain and nose-bleed during take-off as the crew allegedly forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. The flight 9W 697 was turned back to Mumbai airport. The spokesperson of the airline said that the flight's cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. (ANI)