Jet Airways waives off penalties considering Dalit protests

[India] April 2 (ANI): Jet Airways on Monday waived off penalties in the view of the Dalit protests across India.

Jet Airways tweeted: "#9Wupdate: Due to unrest in Chandigarh, Patna & Amritsar, we are waiving off penalties for date/ flight change, refund, no-show & fare difference (if any) on all confirmed tickets for flights to/out of these cities for travel on April 02, 2018."

Violent protests have marred the nationwide bandh called by various Dalit organisations against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court.

Even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has filed a review petition against the verdict, the burning of vehicles, rail roko agitations and various other blockades continue to be in place across various parts of the country. Punjab, which has the highest number of Dalit population in the country, is practically at the forefront of the agitations. Other states which have been hit by the protests are: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. (ANI)