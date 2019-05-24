JetAirways employees commemorate 26th anniversary of airline, see scope for its revival

[India], May 5 (ANI): The officers and other staff of JetAirways on Sunday renewed their appeal to the Central government to revive the airline.

They had gathered at Delhi airport to commemorate the airline's 26th anniversary. "All of us on our own have landed here just to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Jet Airways," Captain Raman Sharma told ANI.

"Today, it was necessary to come here as we feel that this airline can be turned around. For this, a plan has been submitted to the SBI and we are quite sure that they will take it seriously. This is the reason why many people have not resigned yet," he said.

"We still have hope and something will surely come out of our efforts. We have made an offer to the bankers and lenders for reviving JetAirways where employees' ownership is a part of the solution," said Kamaljeet Singh. "In coordination with some investors, we also have some resolution plans which we have discussed but we will disclose them later," Singh added. "Now, the issue is with the bankers and lenders. We had a very constructive and fruitful hearing with them about the issue," he said. "I have spent 25 years of my life with the firm. It is very sad for us that we are witnessing such a moment. We are sure that our voice will be heard and we will succeed in our attempt," said Deepak, an employee in JetAirways office. "I have appealed to the government with several peaceful protests but received no response. Now, the government is asking to pay us premium for our medical insurance as they have withdrawn it. From where shall we pay the premium? We have not received our salaries for the last five months. We have no money. It is hard for us to meet our daily basic needs," another employee said. JetAirways on April 17 cancelled all flights including its international flights temporarily, after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, the airline had said in the statement. The embattled airline said it took the decision to ground all aircraft after the State Bank of India on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders informed that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding. (ANI)