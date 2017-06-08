Jetting machines launched to prevent manual scavenging in Hyderabad

[India] June 8, (ANI): In order to prevent manual scavenging in Hyderabad, the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICC) has launched jetting machines for sanitation workers. These machines were launched on World Environment Day.

Each machine costs Rs. 26 lakh and the DICC is facilitating for the same.

According to the DCCI, approximately 1300 people died due to manual scavenging last year. Sewage workers suffer from severe diseases due working in unhygienic conditions.

"For immediate choking, we can use these jetting machines and avoid using labour, but man here is replaced by machine", said an employee of water works and sewage department.

"It is a move towards Swachh Bharat and Swachh Telangana. We want to create 5000 sanitary entrepreneurs and they will be link to stand up India scheme", said Milind Kamble, national president of the DCCI. Though, the process of manual scavenging still continues but the jetting machines are an initiative towards reducing it.(ANI)