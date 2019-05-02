Jewellery stores across Andhra Pradesh raided

[India], May 2 (ANI): Legal Metrology officials on Wednesday conducted raids at different jewellery shops across the state.

A metrology team led by Joint Controller Ramkumar conducted raids at various stores of Lalitha Jewellery in Vizag, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

Another team led by Damodar IPS, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Legal Metrology conducted raids at showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers and Jos Alukkas in Kurnool and Nellore.

Raids were conducted following several complaints registered against the quantity and quality of gold in these showrooms.

The officials also examined monthly deposit schemes whether they comply with the Prize Money Chits Banning Act. The meteorology team also examined whether the schemes were governed by the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS) Ordinance of the central government. (ANI)