Jharkhand: 17 IEDs, over 200 detonators, Naxal posters recovered in Gopikandar

Dumka[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Police recovered at least 17 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), over 200 detonators together with Naxal-related posters from a forest in Dumka’s Gopikandar area in Jharkhand on Saturday. Further details are awaited.On January 29, banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) area commander Prabhu Sahay Bodra was amongst five Naxals gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Kunti.Bodra was wanted by the security forces since long as around 23 cases including murder were registered against him at different police stations in the area. During the operations, two AK 47 rifles, two rifles, one 9 mm pistol, four pistols, 264 bullet rounds, 12 mobiles, and explosives were recovered from the encounter spot. (ANI)

