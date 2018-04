[India], Apr 4 (ANI): Five Naxals (Left Wing Extremists) on Wednesday were neutralised during an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

Three AK-47, one INSAS and one 315 Rifle were recovered during the encounter.

The 11th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 203 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) and the Jharkhand Police carried out special operations earlier today.

Operation is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)